West Ham United defender Kurt Zouma still has interest from Saudi Arabian clubs after his move to Shabab Al-Ahli broke down, according to Sky Sports News.

New Hammers boss Julen Lopetegui has made it clear that Zouma is not his plans for the new season and he is free to look for his next club.

UAE outfit Shabab Al-Ahli reached an agreement with the Hammers for Zouma but the move broke down after the defender failed his medical.

The Dubai outfit were not happy with Zouma’s knees and called off the deal, but he is currently in still the Middle East.

West Ham had been happy to let Zouma move to the UAE side on a free transfer.

Despite all compromises though, Zouma still does not have a new club with less than two weeks remaining in the transfer window.

However, Zouma still has exit possibilities.

The defender still has interest from clubs in Saudi Arabia, who may be willing to sign him.

As Zouma remains under contract with West Ham, they would have to agree a deal with the Hammers.