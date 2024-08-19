Paris Saint-Germain are in line to make a profit on Carlos Soler given the deal under discussion with West Ham United.

The Hammers want to bring in another midfielder before the window closes despite having snapped up free agent Guido Rodriguez.

Julen Lopetegui is keen to land Soler from PSG and West Ham have been working to deliver the coach what he wants.

The two clubs are in talks and the agreement under discussion is a loan with an obligation to buy, according to French outlet Foot Mercato.

While the deal is far from being signed off, the agreement would see Soler head to the London Stadium on loan with the obligation to buy being set at in excess of €20m.

That would represent a profit for PSG, who paid around €18m to sign Soler from Valencia in 2022.

PSG have made clear to Soler that he can remain at the club if he wishes to do so.

Soler though is keen to play on a regular basis and he is unlikely to have that this season if he continues at the Parc des Princes.