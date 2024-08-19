Manchester United winger Jadon Sancho is set to stay at the club beyond deadline day given that there have been no formal bids for the player, according to Sky Sports News.

Sancho fell out with manager Erik ten Hag last season and was sent out on loan to Borussia Dortmund for the second half of the campaign.

He returned in the summer and played for the Dutch manager in pre-season and also featured in the Community Shield against Manchester City.

Ten Hag kept him out of the team for Manchester United’s Premier League opening day fixture against Fulham, while uncertainty remained over his future.

Sancho had attracted interest from Paris Saint-Germain, though that link has cooled since the French side signed Desire Doue from Rennes.

There have been other clubs in the queue as well but as of now, there have been no formal moves.

The situation, as it stands, will see Sancho on Manchester United’s books beyond 30th August’s deadline.

Sancho still has a contract with the club running until the summer of 2026 and it remains to be seen if anyone else comes in for him.