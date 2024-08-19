Wolverhampton Wanderers manager Gary O’Neil is keen on adding another winger to his ranks before the transfer window closes, but needs to offload fringe players first, according to the Daily Telegraph.

Wolves have spent £40m in concluding the transfers of Jorgen Strand Larsen, Rodrigo Gomes, Tommy Doyle and Pedro Lima.

Money has also been added to their coffers in the meantime, through the sales of the duo of Pedro Neto and Max Kilman.

While the board wants to preserve a significant amount of it to ease the financial pressure, spending some of it on buying players in a few more positions is also required.

While central defence is one of the areas requiring attention, manager O’Neil also has his eyes on a winger.

However, with a centre-back the priority, O’Neil will likely only get a winger if the club can offload fringe performers.

Among those who could be on their way out are Daniel Podence, Goncalo Guedes and Fabio Silva.

With less than two weeks remaining for the transfer window to close though, time will be key for the club.