Wolves are prioritising signing a centre-back rather than an attacker at present and they do not have a ‘pot of gold’ to spend, according to the BBC.

Gary O’Neil’s side lost their opening league match 2-0 against Arsenal and they want to improve their squad by the end of this month.

They have lost the likes of Pedro Neto and Max Kilman this summer to fellow Premier League clubs.

Brentford forward Yoanne Wissa is a player they want to bring in to replace Neto, but the Bees are not willing to let him go.

Wolves though, are currently prioritising a replacement for Kilman and they do not have a ‘pot of gold’ to spend despite the big money sales.

They have already bought the likes of Pedro Lima and Rodrigo Gomes alongside Jorgen Strand Larsen on loan from Celta Vigo.

Now they are in the market to bring in a capable centre-back to rely on for the entirety of the season.

It remains to be seen where Wolves will set their sight to bring in a new centre-back late in the transfer window.