Wolves are trying to sign Arsenal goalkeeper Aaron Ramsdale but believe the deal will be a difficult one to do, according to the Athletic.

Gary O’Neil has been focusing on bringing in a centre-back after the exit of Max Kilman, while he would also like a winger, funds permitting.

The Wolves boss however is also keen to see if he can boost his options between the sticks with Arsenal’s Ramsdale.

The Molineux side have asked Arsenal about taking the goalkeeper on a loan deal with an option to buy.

They would also be prepared to shoulder the majority of Ramsdale’s salary throughout the loan spell.

However, there is an acceptance at Wolves that doing the deal will be a difficult task, not least due to the financial implications.

Wolves though are not waving the white flag and are continuing to hold talks over the swoop.

Ramsdale has been tipped for an exit from Arsenal this summer after losing his place in the team to David Raya.

Arsenal have identified Espanyol’s goalkeeper Joan Garcia as someone who could replace Ramsdale.