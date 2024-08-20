Barcelona are preparing to table an offer for Chelsea and Newcastle United-linked winger Federico Chiesa, as Juventus seek to move him on.

Thiago Motta has left the winger out of his squad as Juventus push to sell the player before the transfer window closes next week.

Newcastle have consistently been linked with Chiesa and want a winger, while Chelsea explored a possible swap deal with Raheem Sterling.

Barcelona have joined the race for the winger with Chiesa also keen to move to the Catalan giants in the final days of the window.

According to Italian outlet TuttoJuve, the Blaugrana are preparing to put in an offer for the player in the coming days.

Barcelona’s first offer is expected to be around the €10m mark, which is less than the asking price set by Juventus.

The Serie A giants are holding out for a fee of €15m before agreeing to sell the winger this summer.

Barcelona have also prepared a contract offer and are prepared to put Chiesa on a deal worth €6m per season.

Whether any of Chiesa’s Premier League suitors will come in at what could appear to be a bargain price remains to be seen.