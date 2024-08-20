Wolverhampton Wanderers and Brentford are fighting among themselves to secure a deal for Burnley defender Dara O’Shea, according to the Daily Mirror.

Burnley have been kept busy over the last few days with multiple deals involving them being worked out.

While defensive midfielder Sander Berge is close to joining Fulham on a £25m deal, O’Shea could also be on his way out before 30th August’s deadline.

After an impressive campaign in the Premier League last season where he notched up 33 league appearances for the Clarets, interest is high in the defender.

Brentford and Wolves are currently fighting it out among themselves to get a deal done for the Republic of Ireland international.

Burnley want a fee in the region of £15m from his sale and it remains to be seen which club finally have the edge in the deal.

In order to minimise the effects of all those exits, Burnley are working to bring in new players.

They are interested in Manchester United academy graduate Hannibal Mejbri as Scott Parker aims to get the Clarets straight back up.