Leeds United and Burnley have both made enquires about an attacking midfielder on the books at Paris FC and are ready to take action in the coming days.

With the transfer window now heating up, the pressure is on for both Burnley and Leeds to make signings as they look to win promotion to the Premier League.

Leeds have already seen a host of departures, with Georginio Rutter the latest, while Burnley are now also seeing exits and Sander Berge is expected to go.

The pair are now fishing in France’s Ligue 2 for a fresh face and they are interested in Paris FC’s Ilan Kebbal.

The 26-year-old operates as an attacking midfielder and caught the eye with his displays last season, which saw eight goals and eleven assists in 41 games.

Burnley and Leeds have both asked the player’s entourage about his situation, according to French outlet Foot Mercato.

Now, having gathered information, they could take action in the coming days, with negotiations expected to be held.

Losing Kebbal would be a blow for Paris FC as he was rated as the best passer in Ligue 2 last season.

Kebbal is also able to operate wide and further up the pitch if needed.