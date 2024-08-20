Burnley and Sheffield United are showing interest in a player on the books at a Premier League club and could try to buy him, according to journalist Alan Nixon.

Both clubs suffered the drop from the Premier League last term and, under Scott Parker and Chris Wilder, respectively, want their stay in the Championship to be as short as possible.

Now they are looking at Brighton star Jeremy Sarmiento, who spent the latter half of last season on loan at Ipswich Town and scored four times to help them get promoted to the Premier League.

He is not a key player in the Brighton squad and his future at the club has come under the scanner towards the end of the transfer window.

The Clarets and the Blades are considering making a move to land the winger before the window closes a week from Friday.

Brighton are prepared to loan him out again but it has been claimed that they could even be open to offers to sell.

If a club are prepared to offer a fee in the region of £6m to £7m for the Ecuador international, Brighton could be ready to cash in.

Burnley and Sheffield United are also open to the prospect of buying the winger in the coming days.

Both Championship clubs have money to spend in the final ten days of the transfer window.

Burnley are next away at Sunderland this weekend, while Sheffield United visit Norwich City, and it remains to be seen if either side will have fresh faces by then.