Burnley are set to sign Chelsea centre-back and Leeds United target Bashir Humphreys today, according to the Daily Mail.

The 21-year-old centre-back spent last season with Championship side Swansea City on a season-long loan.

Humphreys featured 24 times for the Swans in the league last term and impressed with his displays, leading Leeds to put him on their radar.

Clarets centre-back Dara O’Shea is currently in talks with multiple Premier League clubs over a move away from Turf Moor and Bashir is set to join Burnley now.

The England Under-21 defender reportedly had his medical to become a Burnley player on Monday.

And now it has been suggested that Humphreys will complete his move from the Blues to Burnley today.

Leeds had been waiting to see if they had any defensive departures before making a move, but now Humphreys will no longer be available.

The Clarets will visit Sunderland on Saturday and will be looking to have Humphreys available for the league clash.