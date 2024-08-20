Paris Saint-Germain are prepared to sanction a loan plus obligation-to-buy deal for Manchester United target Manuel Ugarte this summer, according to journalist Ben Jacobs.

Ugarte has been the top midfield target for Manchester United and there has been growing optimism that he will be at Old Trafford by the time the window closes next week.

Manchester United have been clear about not meeting PSG’s €60m asking price but the two clubs have continued to hold talks over a deal.

The Red Devils have been trying to find a way to land the player for a lower fee, while the recent focus has been a loan with an obligation.

It has been claimed that PSG are now ready to let the midfielder leave on loan with an obligation to buy.

Ugarte has been clear about wanting to join Manchester United and personal terms are in place between the player and the club.

Manchester United’s patience and persistence are set to pay off with regards to their pursuit of the Uruguayan.

However, PSG are still prepared to drag the negotiations into the final week of the window to get the best possible deal.