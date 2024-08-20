Crystal Palace could be set to step on the accelerator in their pursuit of a wing-back as negotiations ‘could take off in the next few hours’.

The Eagles are in the midst of dealing with strong interest from Newcastle United in Marc Guehi and losing him would be a blow.

Crystal Palace, who started their 2024/25 Premier League season with a 2-1 defeat against Brentford, are also looking to do business though and they are admirers of Union Berlin’s Robin Gosens.

30-year-old Gosens, who has been linked with a move away from Germany this summer, is a player Oliver Glasner rates.

Gosens had initially been linked with a return to Serie A where Torino were keen but that move has not happened.

Crystal Palace are yet to make any official bid for the player at this stage but that situation could change.

According to Italian outlet Tutto Mercato, ‘negotiations could take off in the next few hours’.

Palace could well step on the accelerator to try to get an agreement done for Gosens to move to Selhurst Park.

It though remains to be seen how much Union Berlin want for a player they have tied down with a contract until 2028.