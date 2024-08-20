Crystal Palace are yet to table a bid for Union Berlin wing-back Robin Gosens but they are continuing to explore a deal to sign him before the transfer window closes next week.

Gosens’ future has been under the scanner this week with several clubs believed to be interested in the Germany international.

Palace are amongst the clubs who have been keeping tabs on the wing-back in the ongoing transfer window.

According to German broadcaster Sky Deutschland, Union Berlin are yet to receive any concrete offers on their table from Palace for Gosens.

The Selhurst Park outfit have not made any concrete moves to try and sign the wing-back yet this summer.

However, Gosens has continued to remain on their radar and the club are still exploring the possibility of signing him.

Oliver Glasner is a fan of the player and is keen to add him to his squad before the window closes a week from Friday.

Union Berlin want to hold on to him and are only willing to negotiate a potential departure if they receive offers in the region of €10m.