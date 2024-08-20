Celtic could see one a deal done for one of their players within 24 to 48 hours if there is an agreement on the offer on the table, according to BBC Scotland.

Bhoys boss Brendan Rodgers is dealing with a range of transfer issues as he looks to strengthen but also to handle interest in his players.

Celtic have been clear that they will only sell their key men on their terms and clubs have had to play ball or walk away.

The Celtic Park side are coming under big pressure for Matt O’Riley and having rejected a host of bids from Atalanta, are now being tested by Brighton.

Brighton have put an offer of £26m on the table for O’Riley and are waiting to see if Celtic will take it.

If the Bhoys do agree that £26m is enough then it is suggested the deal could be done within the next 24 to 48 hours.

O’Riley could join Brighton quickly if the fee makes sense for Celtic.

A quick resolution is likely to suit Rodgers as he looks to make signings of his own before the transfer window slams shut until January.

The Scottish giants will have to decide though if £26m is enough for O’Riley.