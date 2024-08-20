Fulham have agreed to pay Crystal Palace a fee of around £30m plus add-ons for defender Joachim Andersen, according to the Athletic.

Cottagers boss Marco Silva has been keen to bring in another centre-back after he lost Tim Ream and Tosin Adarabioyo earlier this summer.

Andersen is a player that Fulham like and they have been holding talks with Crystal Palace in an effort to agree a deal.

A breakthrough has now been made on the basis of a fixed fee of around £30m and add-ons to take the final total potentially higher still.

Now Fulham are looking to get the details finalised, put Andersen through a medical and get him signed up.

For Crystal Palace, losing the 28-year-old is a blow, but they are happy with the cash on offer from Fulham and there is now an agreement in principle.

All eyes will be on who Palace will now look to bring in to replace Andersen and make sure Oliver Glasner’s team is not weakened.

It is also unclear whether Andersen going removes any chance of Crystal Palace accepting an offer from Newcastle United for Marc Guehi.