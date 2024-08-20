Hibernian are monitoring the situation regarding one of their former players as they eye a possible move, according to Sky Sports News.

David Gray has watched his side have a poor start to the season with two losses in the Scottish Premiership and an exit from the Scottish League Cup.

The pressure is on to improve in the coming weeks and Hibs are looking at further additions to back Gray.

They are keeping a close watch on the situation of attacker Kevin Nisbet, who they sold to Millwall last summer.

Nisbet has slipped down the pecking order at the Den and could move on.

Aberdeen are exploring a move to bring Nisbet back north of the border on a season-long loan deal.

Nisbet also has interest from clubs in the English Championship.

Millwall may need arrivals to play ball though as boss Neil Harris is unhappy at the amount of fresh faces who have come through the door this summer.