Championship side Hull City are emerging as the most likely destination for Bayer Leverkusen midfielder Gustavo Puerta, who has been linked with Scottish giants Rangers.

Philippe Clement is still in the market for more additions and there is a real need for creativity in the Rangers midfield.

Todd Cantwell is expected to go, while Ianis Hagi is out of favour, and they have been keen on Leverkusen’s Puerta.

A host of sides, including Brondby, have also been trying for Puerta, but it seems that though the Leverkusen man could head to Britain, it will not be to Rangers.

According to Colombian journalist Pipe Sierra, Hull City are now emerging as the favourites to sign the Rangers-linked midfielder.

He joined Xabi Alonso’s side in January last year and spent the last campaign as a bit part player in Leverkusen’s title-winning side.

Hull are now speaking to Leverkusen to work out the details of a potential deal.

Brondby have not given up on landing Puerta and appear to now be Hull’s main threat to a deal taking place.