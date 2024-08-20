Leicester City and Wolves ‘have asked’ for information about a winger on the books at Italian side Fiorentina.

With the final stretch of the transfer window approaching, both clubs want to boost their attacking options.

Leicester have just strengthened in midfield by signing Oliver Skipp, but would like another winger, while Wolves boss Gary O’Neil also wants another wide-man, though a centre-back is his priority,.

Both clubs have now asked Fiorentina about winger Jonathan Ikone, according to Italian journalist Nicolo Schira.

Neither Premier League side have yet put in a bid, but they are keen.

Ikone has just turned down a lucrative proposal from a club in Qatar.

The winger made a total of 43 appearances across all competitions for Fiorentina last season and helped La Viola to reach the final of the Europa Conference League.

Ikone, who has played his football in France in addition to Italy, still has another two years left to run on his Fiorentina contract.