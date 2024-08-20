Liverpool are hoping to finalise the signing of Valencia goalkeeper Giorgi Mamardashvili within the next two to three days and have agreed to an option in the deal.

The Reds are convinced the Valencia goalkeeper has what it takes to be the long term successor to Alisson at Anfield.

Valencia have been ready to sell Mamardashvili, but only for €40m and that sum scared clubs off earlier this summer, a group that included Newcastle United.

Liverpool have now all but found a breakthrough in talks based on an offer close to €40m, which is €35m guaranteed, add-ons and a sell-on clause likely to be at ten per cent.

All parties are hoping to close the deal within the next two to three days, according to Spanish outlet GolsMedia.

Mamardashvili will also return to Valencia on loan for the season as part of the agreement.

Liverpool have also agreed that there will be an option for the loan to be extended beyond just one season.

The option will not be put in writing, but it will be considered next summer, when Liverpool look at whether Alisson is staying at Anfield for a longer period.

Mamardashvili then may even stay at Valencia until the summer of 2026.