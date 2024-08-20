Paris Saint-Germain coach Luis Enrique has told Manchester United target Manuel Ugarte that he is not part of his plans in the French capital.

Ugarte was named in the Copa America team of the tournament for his performances for Uruguay but is not finding a space in the PSG team.

Manchester United have been in talks with PSG for the midfielder while making it clear that they will not be meeting their €60m asking price.

The Parisians are now reportedly open to a loan with an obligation to buy given the transfer window closes in ten days.

According to Spanish outlet Relevo, Ugarte has been told by Enrique that he is not part of his plans at PSG.

The midfielder is training away from the rest of the squad and is waiting for his situation to be resolved.

He wants the move to Manchester United and has already agreed personal terms with the Red Devils.

Erik ten Hag is pushing for his arrival with super-agent Jorge Mendes tasked with the job of unlocking deal between Manchester United and PSG.