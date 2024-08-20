Millwall will give Reading attacker Femi Azeez a medical on Wednesday as they close in on signing him, according to the South London Press.

Lions boss Neil Harris has been clear about the need for transfer business to be done before the window swings shut until January.

They have been keen on Royals attacker Azeez for much of the summer, but have been unable to agree a deal for him.

That has now changed and Millwall are rapidly closing in on the 23-year-old.

Azeez is set to be put through his medical paces by the Championship side on Wednesday as they look to push the swoop over the line.

Harris will be delighted to land another attacking weapon, with Azeez having recorded 17 goal contributions for Reading in a difficult season in League One last term.

Whether the arrival will smooth the exit of Kevin Nisbet remains to be seen.

Nisbet, who has struggled to impress at Millwall, is wanted back in Scotland with Aberdeen keen on loaning him and Hibernian also interested.