Napoli have been making progress in talks to sign Manchester United midfielder Scott McTominay but have not agreed personal terms with the player, according to The Athletic.

Manchester United are open to selling McTominay if the player is keen to leave and they receive a good offer on their table.

They rejected multiple bids from Fulham, who are eventually set to sign Burnley midfielder Sander Berge this summer.

Napoli have been in negotiations over a deal and sporting director Giovanni Manna travelled to England for direct talks with Manchester United for McTominay.

It has been claimed that progress is being made in conversations between Manchester United, the Serie A giants and the player’s representatives.

However, Napoli are yet to agree on personal terms with the player contrary to claims in Italy.

McTominay also has suitors in Turkey where Galatasaray and Fenerbahce are interested in signing him.

Everton have also been in the mix but they have limited funds to spend at this stage of the window.