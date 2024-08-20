Newcastle United are not closing the door on signing Marc Guehi from Crystal Palace, even though they are stepping up work on alternatives, according to the Athletic.

Magpies boss Eddie Howe has been clear about Guehi being his top centre-back target and Newcastle have been working to deliver for him.

They have though seen multiple bids rejected and Crystal Palace are looking for a package which is worth £70m to do business.

The likelihood of a move happening could have dropped even further due to Crystal Palace now agreeing to sell Joachim Anderson to Fulham.

Newcastle though are not closing the door on thoughts of signing Guehi.

They continue to work on the deal, but are preparing by looking at alternatives and stepping up that work.

Chelsea’s Axel Disasi is seen as an alternative and an interest has been expressed.

Bayer Leverkusen defender Edmond Tapsoba is also on Newcastle’s radar and the Magpies are speaking to the German club.