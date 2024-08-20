Heerenveen CEO Ferry de Haan has insisted that the club are yet to finalise a deal to sign Celtic defender Gustaf Lagerbielke, but he is hopeful that it will be over the line soon.

Lagerbielke is expected to move on from Celtic before the window slams shut a week from this Friday.

The defender was on the verge of leaving on loan in January but the move was blocked after one of the Celtic centre-backs suffered an injury.

Belgian side KV Mechelen are also interested but Heerenveen are leading the race to sign him and are in advanced negotiations to sign the Swede from Celtic.

De Haan cautioned that it is not a done deal yet but he is hopeful of securing the agreement to sign the Celtic defender in the coming days.

He explained that Heerenveen manager Robin van Persie wants one more centre-back to be more comfortable with his options for the heart of his side’s defence.

De Haan told Dutch daily the Leeuwarder Courant: “It is not a done deal yet, but we are hopeful that it will work out.

“With Pawel Bochniewicz and Sam Kersten, we now have two central defenders.

“Mateja Milovanovic is still behind them but needs some time.

“We want to have a good line-up in the centre of defence.”

Lagerbielke will hope to rekindle his career in the Netherlands after struggling to carve out a place for himself at Celtic.