Nottingham Forest have work to do to convince a player they are trying to sign to make the move to the City Ground.

Despite having made a number of additions this summer, with winger Ramon Sosa the latest through the door, boss Nuno is keen for further fresh faces.

Bolstering his attacking options is a priority and Nottingham Forest have been working on a deal for Feyenoord’s Santiago Gimenez.

A bid has been made for Gimenez, of €25m, but Feyenoord wasted no time in rejecting it and feel it is far from the player’s valuation.

Also a concern for Nottingham Forest will be the striker’s stance as, according to Dutch magazine Voetbal International, he would rather stay at Feyenoord.

Gimenez is not sold on a switch to the City Ground at present.

Even if Forest can have a bid accepted by Feyenoord they will still have to convince Gimenez to make the move.

Nottingham Forest have been hoping for a quick deal and are of the view that €25m is a reasonable offer for the striker.

That puts them on a very different page to Feyenoord on their valuation of the player.