Nottingham Forest will give a medical to Aston Villa defender Alex Moreno on Wednesday morning, according to Italian journalist Fabrizio Romano.

Moreno has fallen down the pecking order at Villa Park and recently boss Unai Emery confirmed the left-back was close to an exit.

The defender had options to return to his native Spain, but he is instead continuing his career in the Premier League.

Nottingham Forest will be the defender’s destination and the Tricky Trees now have an agreement on a deal with Aston Villa.

Moreno will now head to Nottingham Forest to complete his medical on Wednesday morning.

The deal, as agreed, will see Moreno join Forest initially on a loan deal.

Nottingham Forest will have an option to buy Moreno if the loan is a success, but it is unclear what level the fee might be set at.

Moreno, 31, played against Nottingham Forest last season as one of his 21 Premier League outings for Aston Villa.