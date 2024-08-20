Japanese midfielder Tatsuki Seko has agreed to join Stoke City but the Potters are working on multiple targets at the moment, according to journalist Fraser Fletcher.

Steven Schumacher’s side started their Championship season with a win but were handed a comprehensive 3-0 loss by Watford last weekend.

Now they are looking to bring in fresh faces through the door before the transfer window slams shut.

They are very much interested in bringing in a new striker even though they have secured Sam Gallagher already, but other positions are also on the agenda.

The Potters have been heavily linked with Kawasaki Frontale’s defensive midfielder Seko and he has verbally agreed to join the Championship side.

Stoke however are currently focusing on other targets and signing a striker is a priority.

Seko has played 35 times this season for the Japanese outfit and registered five-goal contributions in the process.

Now it remains to be seen if the Potters will go back to Kawasaki Frontale to land the 26-year-old Japanese by the end of this month.