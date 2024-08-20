Plymouth Argyle cannot afford a goalkeeper plying his trade in League One, according to journalist Alan Nixon.

Wayne Rooney’s side have just lost the services of goalkeeper Michael Cooper, who has completed a switch to Sheffield United.

Argyle are looking to do further business before the window slams shut until January and another goalkeeper could arrive.

Wigan Athletic shot-stopper Sam Tickle could be an option for Plymouth.

However, Argyle ‘can’t afford him’ and will have to look elsewhere.

Tickle, 22, is highly rated and has already made two appearances for Wigan in League One so far this season.

Wigan have him locked down on a contract for a further four years and it would take a substantial bid to take him from the Latics.

That is beyond Rooney’s Argyle side and it remains to be seen who Plymouth end up being able to bring in.