Portsmouth are set to sign 27-year-old Austrian goalkeeper Nicolas Schmid, according to talkSPORT.

Pompey have made it back to the Championship this season and they faced Leeds United and Luton Town in their opening two fixtures.

Despite facing two potential promotion candidates they managed to secure a point from both matches.

Portsmouth have secured multiple free signings this summer including the capture of custodian Jordan Archer but they are looking to add more depth to their goalkeeper pool.

Blau Weiss Linz shot-stopper Schmid is now on the verge of signing for the Championship outfit.

The 27-year-old has made 139 appearances for the Austrian outfit and now he is set to arrive in the Championship.

He played 31 times in the Austrian Bundesliga for Blau Weiss Linz in the last campaign.

Schmid will be looking to challenge Will Norris and Archer for the number 1 spot in John Mousinho’s side.