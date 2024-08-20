Portsmouth have given Borussia Dortmund teenager Abdoulaye Kamara a medical after agreeing a deal to sign him permanently, according to Italian journalist Fabrizio Romano.

After earning promotion from League One at the end of last season, Pompey are plying their trade in the Championship this term and have registered two draws.

With deadline day fast approaching, they are trying to wrap up moves for players who they think will strengthen John Mousinho’s existing unit and give them a fighting chance for the rest of the season.

Dortmund starlet Kamara is one player who has caught the attention of Portsmouth and they are now all set to sign him.

The Fratton Park-based club have agreed a deal with Dortmund to sign the player on a permanent deal.

Portsmouth have also given Kamara his medical and are in the final stages of wrapping up the move.

It now remains to be seen how quickly they can announce the signing of the midfielder.

Kamara has played for the academies of Paris Saint-Germain and Dortmund but has yet to play senior football.