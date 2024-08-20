Portsmouth are unlikely to win the race for Celtic and Hull City target Abu Kamara, who wants to leave Norwich City, according to BBC South.

The attacker was on loan at Portsmouth in League One last season and helped John Mousinho’s side to win promotion.

Mousinho handed Kamara regular game time at Fratton Park and the club have been keen to have him back for this season.

Kamara is also interesting Celtic and Hull, while Norwich are reluctant to allow him to go.

The attacker has put in a transfer request in an effort to force the matter.

However, even if Kamara can blast his way out of Carrow Road, it is rated as unlikely that he will end up at Portsmouth.

Mousinho’s men are not currently fancied in the race to secure the attacker and it remains to be seen if things change.

Scottish champions Celtic have already done business with Norwich this summer, agreeing a deal to sign Adam Idah with the Canaries.