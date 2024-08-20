Queens Park Rangers are closing in on the signing of midfielder Nicolas Madsen from Westerlo after agreeing a fee with the Belgian club and the player is set to arrive in London tonight for his medical.

The 24-year-old has been with the Belgian side since the summer of 2022 and has notched up 76 appearances for them making 22 goal contributions.

The Championship side have taken note of his skills in midfield and have targeted him as their next signing.

Now, according to Belgian journalist Sacha Tavolieri, QPR are working on only minor details relating to the switch.

QPR will pay a fee of €3.75m plus bonuses to Westerlo for the services of Madsen.

There will also be a sell-on clause in Madsen’s contract with the Hoops.

Madsen is now set to arrive in London tonight for his medical tests before sealing his move.

QPR boss Mari Cifuentes will hope that Madsen can quickly adapt to the demands of Championship football.