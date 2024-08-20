Rangers have touched base with a Serie A club to ask about the situation of a player ‘who could leave’ in the coming days.

Philippe Clement is having to operate smartly in the transfer market with limited funds and number of players he would like to move on but who have so far stayed put.

The Rangers manager is now looking towards an option in Serie A to bolster his side’s final third strength.

Croatia international Josip Brekalo, on the books at Serie A club Fiorentina, is the player that is interesting Clement.

Rangers have, according to Italian journalist Nicolo Schira, asked Fiorentina for information about the winger.

It is suggested that Brekalo could leave Fiorentina in the coming days.

Brekalo spent the second half of last season on loan back in his native Croatia at Hajduk Split, where he was able to clock regular game time.

The winger fell out of favour at Fiorentina during the first half of last term, despite scoring in a win over Napoli.

Brekalo, a former Wolfsburg player, has two years left on his Fiorentina contract.