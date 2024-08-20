French side Rennes could outbid Leeds United and Marseille in the battle to land an exciting attacker this summer, according to journalist Alan Nixon.

Rennes have just kicked off the new French campaign in Ligue 1 and recorded an impressive 3-0 win over Lyon.

They have splashed the cash this summer on a number of signings, including landing Glen Kamara from Leeds, as they eye making an impact this term.

Now Rennes are ready to go in for Norwich City winger Jonathan Rowe, who has already been the subject of bids from Leeds and Marseille.

Marseille have only just made a fresh proposal for Rowe, but it is claimed that Rennes may ‘top the bids’ on the table.

Rennes would still have to sell a move to Rowe, especially because he has his heart set on joining Marseille.

The French giants are hoping they can get a deal done in time to involve him in their meeting with Reims on Sunday.

Rowe pulled out of the Norwich squad for their season opener against Oxford United and as a result found himself dropped into the Under-21s.