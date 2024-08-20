Manchester United-linked defender Marcos Alonso has been offered to La Liga giants Sevilla, it has been claimed in Spain.

Alonso is available on a free transfer after he left Barcelona in the summer following the end of his contract.

The Spaniard has been linked with a move back to the Premier League where he previously played for Chelsea.

He is one of the low-cost options Manchester United are keeping tabs on if they decide to bring in a left-back in the final days of the window.

According to Spanish sports daily Marca, Sevilla have also emerged as an option for the left-back this summer.

It has been claimed that Alonso is one of the players who has been offered to Sevilla sporting director Victor Orta.

The Spaniard would be keen on a move to Sevilla and is pushing to stay in Spain at this stage of his career.

However, he would have to agree to take a pay cut if he is to join Sevilla in the ongoing transfer window.