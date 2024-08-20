Sheffield Wednesday wanted Hull City bound Gustavo Puerta, but failed to make an offer for him, according to journalist Alan Nixon.

The Bayer Leverkusen midfielder has attracted big interest this summer, with Rangers looking at him, along with Danish giants Brondby and Greek champions PAOK Salonika.

Brondby put in a big push to take Puerta to Denmark, but it is Hull who are expected to snap up the midfielder.

It has emerged that the Colombian was also firmly on Sheffield Wednesday’s radar as an addition.

The Owls were keen to sign him from Leverkusen, but in the end failed to put in an offer.

They will now have to find a way to stop the creative force in the Championship this season when they come up against Hull.

Puerta was a bit-part player at Leverkusen last season as they dethroned Bayern Munich to capture the Bundesliga title.

Leverkusen were keen to sell, but he is to join Hull on loan.

It remains to be seen how soon Hull can get the deal over the line, with the Tigers next in action this Saturday against Millwall.