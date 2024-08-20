Sunderland are ‘in talks’ to land a French attacker who is on the books at Russian giants Zenit St Petersburg, according to the Sunderland Echo.

Black Cats boss Regis Le Bris remains keen for attacking firepower and Sunderland continue to work on a deal for Caen hitman Alexandre Mendy.

Le Bris however is also looking at countryman Wilson Isidor, who plays for Russian side Zenit.

Zenit signed Isidor from fellow Russian side Lokomotiv Moscow on loan with an obligation to buy last summer.

While Zenit won the Russian title last term, Isidor did not make a major impact and could be on the move just months after joining permanently.

Isidor, who scored four times in 27 outings for Zenit, may be heading to England as Sunderland are ‘in talks’ to sign him.

The 23-year-old attacker came through the youth ranks at Rennes before joining Monaco.

Isidor headed to Russia in the 2022 January transfer window, linking up with Lokomotiv Moscow.

He had been due to join Lyon on loan in January 2023, but failed a medical.