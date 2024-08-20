Sunderland have improved their bid for Caen striker Alexandre Mendy with the player still pushing for a move to the Stadium of Light.

Mendy has been waiting to move to Sunderland all summer after making up his mind about a transfer early in the transfer window.

Caen have been reluctant to lose the experienced striker and the change in ownership has further complicated the negotiations.

Sunderland’s initial offer for the striker was not deemed good enough but the Black Cats have tabled a new and improved bid.

According to French outlet Foot Mercato, they have put in a new bid worth €2m to €3m, including add-ons.

Sunderland are hopeful that the new bid will convince Caen to let the striker leave before the window closes.

Mendy remains determined to join Sunderland and has not changed his mind about a transfer.

He has been training away from the rest of the squad in anticipation of a move to Sunderland.