Burnley do not look like they will be losing one of their full-backs to a club in Brazil despite speculation around a move, according to the Daily Mirror.

The Clarets could see some significant squad churn before the window closes as centre-back Dara O’Shea is a wanted man, while Sander Berge is expected to join Fulham.

Full-back Vitinha, who arrived in England in the summer of 2022 and has so far notched up 79 appearances for the Clarets, has also been linked with an exit.

He played 32 of Burnley’s 38 Premier League games last season, missing three with a knee injury.

However, following the club’s relegation from the top flight, Vitinho’s future has come up for discussion.

The 25-year-old has been linked with a move back to his county Brazil where top-flight outfit Botafogo are reported to be keen.

It has been suggested he could join Botafogo, but those claims are wide of the mark.

Burnley boss Scott Parker will be keen to make sure he keeps hold of Vitinho and he does not appear to need to worry about Botafogo.

Vitinho has a contract with Burnley running until the summer of 2027 and will look to help them bounce back up to the Premier League this season.