Two more clubs apart from Marseille are also interested in getting their hands on Everton striker Neal Maupay before the window closes next week, according to Sky Sports News.

Maupay spent last season on loan at Brentford and was an unused substitute in Everton’s 3-0 defeat at home to Brighton on Saturday.

With only a year left on his contract, Everton are keen to move him on before the window closes and Marseille are interested in him.

However, the loan proposal from Marseille has failed to convince the Toffees to let the forward leave this summer.

It has been claimed that the French giants are facing competition in pursuit of the Everton striker in the ongoing transfer window.

Two more clubs are in the transfer mix for Maupay who is keen on the challenge of playing for Marseille.

Everton are ready to move on Maupay but are pushing to sell the striker given his contract situation.

A resolution is expected before the window closes next week as he is not a major part of Sean Dyche’s plans at Everton.