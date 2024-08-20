Two unnamed Premier League clubs are interested in Leeds United target Jonathan Rowe.

The winger is the subject of a big transfer scrap as clubs look to take him away from Norwich City before the transfer window closes.

Leeds have made efforts to take him to Elland Road, while Marseille are trying to agree a deal with Norwich and are suggested to be Rowe’s preference.

French clubs Rennes and Monaco have also been linked with the Canaries attacker.

However, according to French sports daily L’Equipe, two Premier League teams are also interested in Rowe.

It is unclear which Premier League teams are keen, but Rowe has top flight interest, raising the intriguing possibility of more clubs entering the fray in the coming days.

Rowe also has interest from a side in Serie A.

If Rowe does indeed favour Marseille over the options on his table then Roberto De Zerbi’s side have a big advantage when it comes to winning the race for his services.