Wolves have been asking about a potential deal to sign Everton target Omar Alderete from Spanish side Getafe.

The centre-back, who is also able to operate as a left-back, has been tipped to potentially move on from Getafe this summer.

There is interest in the defender and Atletico Madrid are keeping him in mind as a low-cost option towards the end of the window.

Alderete also has interest from England though where Everton have been linked with being keen on him.

Wolves are also interested and, according to Spanish daily AS, they have asked about him.

No concrete move is yet under way for the Paraguayan, who will pick up a Spanish passport in September and no longer occupy a non-EU spot in the squad.

Alderete joined Getafe, initially on loan, in the summer of 2022 and the Spanish side then kept him permanently.

The defender has also played his football in Switzerland and Germany since making the leap to Europe from Argentine side Huracan.