Aston Villa are unlikely to sign Chelsea winger Raheem Sterling due to the overall cost of the potential deal, according to journalist Ben Jacobs.

Sterling was left fuming after he was left out of the Chelsea squad for their first game of the season against Manchester City last weekend.

The winger was involved heavily during pre-season but Enzo Maresca decided against selecting him on Sunday.

There are suggestions that Chelsea are looking to move him on before the window closes a week from this Friday.

It has been claimed that Villa have been offered a chance to sign Sterling but the situation is unlikely to develop.

The Midlands club have held internal talks over a potential deal and the player is even prepared to take a pay cut.

However, Aston Villa are unlikely to move forward with an attempt to sign him due to the overall cost of a potential deal.

It remains to be seen whether Sterling will be at Chelsea when the window closes next week.