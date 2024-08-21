Anderlecht have been holding talks with Manchester United midfielder Christian Eriksen to discuss a potential move towards the end of the transfer window.

Eriksen is in the final year of his contract at Old Trafford and Manchester United are open to offers for the Danish midfielder.

He has dropped down the pecking order of midfielders at Manchester United and was an unused substitute in their 1-0 win over Fulham on Friday night.

The Dane wants to play more football and Anderlecht are pushing hard to convince him to move to Belgium this summer.

According to Belgian daily Het Nieuwsblad, Anderlecht have been in constant contact with the midfielder and his representatives.

The Belgian giants are hoping to convince the midfielder to accept a move to Belgium in the ongoing transfer window.

Anderlecht cannot match his current salary levels but Eriksen is yet to receive an offer that would interest him this summer.

Club CEO Jesper Fredberg and coach Brian Riemer are in contact with Eriksen to sell him the move to Anderlecht.