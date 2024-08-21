Burnley could be set to soon see another outgoing as one of their players is ‘now very confident’ a deal with an interested club and the Clarets will be done.

Transfer activity is increasing at Turf Moor as the deadline draws closer and Scott Parker is expected to see a number of players depart.

Centre-back Dara O’Shea is expected to go, though Burnley are replacing him by signing Joe Worrall from Nottingham Forest.

Further up the pitch, striker Wout Weghorst has been looking for the exit door and a number of clubs have been looking at signing him.

Now, according to Belgian journalist Sacha Tavolieri, Weghorst is ‘now very confident’ that Ajax will agree a deal with Burnley for him.

He is keen to join Ajax and is pushing for the move to happen.

Weghorst has a year left on his contract and Burnley are keen to avoid him departing Turf Moor on a free transfer.

How much they might bank from selling the Dutch international to Ajax though remains to be seen, but it does appear Weghorst’s time at Burnley is coming to an end.