Celtic do not see the addition of a midfielder they are in talks to sign as dependent upon the departure of Matt O’Riley, according to Sky Sports News.

The Scottish champions could soon cash in on O’Riley, with a lucrative offer on the table from Premier League side Brighton.

Brendan Rodgers has already admitted he cannot sign a like for like replacement for O’Riley and is likely to instead look to bring in two midfielders.

Celtic are now holding talks with MLS side LAFC in an effort to sign former Leeds United midfielder Mateusz Bogusz.

The Polish attacking midfielder is available, but only for the right price, and Celtic will have to splash the cash to get him.

Celtic though are not pinning the arrival of Bogusz on the exit of O’Riley.

The club want to sign Bogusz even if they keep hold of O’Riley and their interest in him is not related to what happens to the Dane.

Bogusz, 23, could not break through at Leeds and was sent out on loans to Spanish sides Logrones and Ibiza.

He then headed for LAFC on a permanent deal last year.