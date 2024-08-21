Celtic are in contact with MLS outfit LAFC to seek permission to hold talks with midfielder Mateusz Bogusz over a potential summer switch, according to Football Scotland.

With Matt O’Riley increasingly likely to leave Celtic, the club are stepping up on their efforts to find replacements for him in the final nine days of the transfer window.

Brendan Rodgers does not believe that they can find a direct replacement for the Dane and wants two midfielders to fill the hole that would be left by his departure.

LAFC midfielder Bogusz is one of the players Celtic are pushing to take to Glasgow in the next week or so.

It has been claimed that Celtic have touched base with the MLS outfit to discuss a potential deal.

They have also sought permission to have conversations with the midfielder over a proposed transfer.

Celtic are expected to pay a fee in the region of £5m to take Bogusz to Parkhead from LAFC this summer.

The midfielder scored 16 goals and registered six assists in 32 appearances for LAFC in all competitions last season.