Celtic attacker Kyogo Furuhashi is one of two forwards Manchester City are considering as a potential replacement for Julian Alvarez, according to The Athletic.

Manchester City are looking to bring in a forward to replace Alvarez, who joined Atletico Madrid this month on a deal worth £82m.

The Premier League champions have been looking at several attackers over the last few weeks in their pursuit of a forward.

It has been claimed that they have whittled down their shortlist of two names in the final days of the window.

And Celtic star Furuhashi is one of two names Manchester City are considering with nine days left in the window.

The 29-year-old is on Manchester City’s radar apart from one other younger forward this summer.

If Manchester City decided to make a move for the Celtic star, agreeing personal terms would not be a problem.

Furuhashi would be keen on the move if he becomes the final target for Manchester City in the coming days.

Since joining Celtic in 2021, Furuhashi has scored 73 goals in 135 games but could now move south of the border.