West Ham United could soon loan out one of their midfield talents as a Championship club are hoping to complete the capture soon, according to ExWHUemployee.

Julen Lopetegui has made a number of additions to his West Ham squad this summer, bringing in the likes of Crysencio Summerville, Guido Rodriguez and Niclas Fullkrug, but has decisions to make about youngsters on the fringes of the first team.

It seems he has now decided on midfielder Freddie Potts, who is in line for a loan spell away from the Hammers.

Multiple Championship clubs have been keeping an eye on Potts, but it is Portsmouth who are the clear front-runners.

Last season’s League One winners are even hopeful of signing the midfielder soon.

West Ham manager Lopetegui does not have Potts in his plans for the season but wants him to gather more first-team experience.

Potts has had a loan spell away from West Ham previously as he spent last term at Wycombe Wanderers.

Playing for Wycombe in League One allowed Portsmouth boss John Mousinho to take an up close look at the midfielder.

Wycombe also retain an interest in bringing Potts back.